In the Wind

Not Available

Four-channel black-and-white video consisting of four surreal, relentless scenes. The endless and fierce winds subsume the suffering, alienation, loneliness, and struggle of being, and become a metaphor for the uncertain and irreversible destination of individuals faced with violent external forces. 'Sisyphus's Boulder' allows a new interpretation of the myth of Sisyphus: the boulder he shoulders against the ferocious wind seems weightless, and his submission to the lithic absurdity of fate outlines the doubts we face within the suspension of our current meaning and signification system. Another projection depicts the back of an old man, slowly advancing down a road, with fluttering childhood balloons whipped about by the ceaseless winds. We witness our previous eras passing away while the future gallops and arrives, standing within the center of a social transformation storm and beholding a complex mentality of being.