Not Available

This Documentary is all about Rinzai Zen and Zen in common. The film gives you an insight to how Zen is lived in a strict monastery order and how it has influenced so many things. Parts one and two of this documentary shows life in a Rinzai Zen temple, mainly during a Rohatsu retreat. It gives some flavour of life in a Zen monastery. Parts three and four continues to explore life in a Rinzai Zen temple and how Zen influenced Japanese and to lesser degree Chinese culture.