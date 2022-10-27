Not Available

Celebrate history’s heroes when Fathom Events and Bryton Entertainment bring In Their Own Words: The Tuskegee Airmen - The 75 Anniversary to cinemas nationwide for a special one-night event on Tuesday, March 29. This exclusive documentary event features a panel discussion with Tuskegee Airman George Hardy and Christina Anderson (Granddaughter of Alfred Anderson – Chief Flight Instructor of the Tuskegee Airmen), Producer Bryan Williams and Director Denton Adkinson. Watch as the Airmen remember being some of the first to begin the civil rights movement and living long enough to see the changes that would continue to resonate today.