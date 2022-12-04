Not Available

‘In Transition’ is a poetic and metaphorical approach to the concepts of migration, womanhood and resistance intertwined with identity and dreams through the act of knitting together an indirect dialogue between two women who have never met. They attempt to self-position and to explore their roots and to find the higher meaning of life. ‘In Transition’ is produced in centennial year of Finnish independency to critically address the position of the women with Middle Eastern roots in Finland.