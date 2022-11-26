In Wahrheit : Still ruht der See

Not Available

In a lake near her housing estate, a woman finds the body of her young son Marlon. The commissioners Mohn and Breyer are entrusted with the case. For Judith Mohn, who comes from the area, it is immediately clear that the investigation will develop into a show of strength, because the residents keep themselves covered police officers. Soon, the investigators find out that the murder of the young man is far from the only crime that should be covered up here. Mohn and Breyer encounter a criminal wasp nest during their work.