In Which We Serve

1942

This is the story of a British Naval ship, the HMS Torrin, from it's construction to its sinking in the Mediterranean during action in World War II. The ships first and only commanding officer is the experienced Captain E.V. Kinross who trains his men not only to be loyal to him but to the country and most importantly, to themselves. They face challenges at sea and also at home. They lose some of theirs shipmates in action and some of their loved ones in the devastation that is the blitz. Throughout it all, the men of the Torrin serve valiantly and heroically.