In Your Face: The Neil Zlozower Story

Not Available

Rock music and rock photography are synonymous for the wild antics of their rockstars with one common denominator: Neil Zlozower, photographer extraordinaire and in-your-face madman. The daily dalliances of 'Zloz' as part of the rock n' roll stage show, in front and behind the stage and in the studio, are well documented and collaborated by the stars themselves - While his 'unique' communication skills may leave a lot to be desired in the real world, the end result of his work can only be described as phenomenal. No other photographer had the access, the attitude and lifestyle to bring a seductive photo perspective, a peep show if you will, of the down and out lifestyle of rockstars through the professional lens of 'Zloz'.