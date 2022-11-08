Not Available

Vinod (Master Raghu) and Anitha (Devi) are classmates in school and have their own private problems. Vinod's stepmother wants to seduce him, and Anitha is an illegitimate child that her mother never wanted. On a rainy day they take shelter in a train wagon, which starts moving before they could get out and stops next in a forest area a long way away from home. There, they find a couple of recluses - a widow and an ex-army officer - living their own lives and willing to accept them. As they were in early puberty they live like normal children. But as puberty stage starts, both experiences lust over each other. The widow accepts them as foster children and perform their marriage, but fate intervenes as an incurable disease for Anitha.