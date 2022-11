Not Available

“INA” is a action/thriller feature film that tells the story of a girl Ina (Eliz Lao) who inherits the family business - a sauna. When her father, Mr Loong (Doug Kin-tak), is murdered by a competitor, Ina is forced to fight the local mafia with the help of her father’s business partner, Madam Wing (Li Feng), getting drawn ever deeper into the inevitable cycle of violence and the grim world of human trafficking