Mahtab is suspicious of her husband Ahmad, a university professor. As she tries to unravel the mystery instigated by Sima, a close friend of the family, by pressuring Farnoosh Kheirkhah, Ahmad's student, her husband tries to prove his innocence. But the sudden death of Farnoosh opens a new path before Ahmad, Mahtab, Sima, and her husband Mansoor.