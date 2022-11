Not Available

Inang Yaya (Mother Nanny) is a 2006 movie directed by "Pablo Biglang-awa" and "Veronica Velasco" and stars Maricel Soriano as Norma, a nanny who has to choose between Ruby (Tala Santos, her daughter) or Louise (Erika Oreta, the girl who she takes care of). The film won Best Film and Best Performance, awards given by the Young Critics Circle