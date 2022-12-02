Иная речь. Вспоминая Алексея Решетова

Not Available

About life and artistic path of the Ural poet Alexey Reshetov (1937-2002), a man of unique destiny and unique talent. For most of his adult life, he worked as an electrician at one of the potash mines in the city of Berezniki. There he began to write poetry and gradually publish, first in local newspapers, then in Perm and Yekaterinburg. He never lived to fame in the capitals and great regalia but managed to have a strong influence on the spiritual formation of several generations of his readers.