Take 6 gorgeous guys and 6 gorgeous girls, place them together in halls of r4esidence and watch the sparks fly! Luke likes Mel who likes David who likes Nicole. Jack and Cass keep splitting up (but only at the end of each term). Steph faces some major lifestyle decisions, Beth thinks that everyone is after her body and NOBODY seems to be doing any work! Inbetweeners covers all the important issues; namely sex, love, temptation, identity and friendship...and how to steal a traffic cone!