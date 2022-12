Not Available

In Ethiopia, Harari blacksmiths have the reputation of turning themselves into hyenas and roaming the streets of the old city. An immersion in the work of Ethiopian blacksmiths, who live on the fringes of society. As a backdrop, the unnerving nocturnal beauty of Harar and its inhabitants’ passion for khat. At night, working bodies change shape and the possibility of metamorphosing from blacksmith into hyena creates a shift in reality.