Not Available

Melissa (Wendy Wilson) has to lie to her grandmother (Muthia Datau) to go with her lover Bara (Baim Wong) to spend a romantic weekend together. She does not know that Bara has aalicious intent by putting cctv around the villa to record all their romantic activities. Bara’s plan almost run smoothly, until a strange incident occurrs in the villa. The situation grows tense when one by one become the target of the angry villa ghost.