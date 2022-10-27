Not Available

Incense for the Damned

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Lucinda Films

A group of friends search for a young English Oxford student who has disappeared whilst researching in Greece. They are shocked to find that, wherever he has been, certain unsolved murders have taken place. Not believing that their friend could be the perpetrator of such acts, they press on with their search, finding him under the spell of a beautiful Vampire, whose blood-sucking methods include the use of sado-masochism. Believing they have killed her, the group return home, unaware that their friend is now a Vampire.

Cast

Patrick MacneeDerek Longbow
Edward WoodwardDr. Holstrom
Alexander DavionTony Seymore
Peter CushingDr. Walter Goodrich
Johnny SekkaBob Kirby
William MervynMarc Honeydew

View Full Cast >

Images