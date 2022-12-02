Inch By Inch

Not Available

Tony Stefano finds Steve Henson and Mike Raymond trespassing his apartment and seduces each of them respectively. Afterwards, Tony then goes to his bed and then fantasizes a threesome scene. Meanwhile, Mark Miller, Christopher Lance, Bill Joseph, and Kevin Luken are engaging an orgy on the rooftop of the apartment building. In the next scenario, Mike Raymond voyeurs at Tom Brock by the window, and they then engage each other. In the last scenario, Jim Pulver and Jeff Quinn hook each other up in an empty subway car.