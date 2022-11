Not Available

Doug (Al Parker), who works at an art gallery, is in a troubled relationship with Lee (Steve Taylor). After coming home from a business trip Lee announces that he's leaving Doug. That night Doug dreams about all the men who've had his partner. After some resistance he gives in to the advances of Tony (Bob Blount), a hunky photographer who's being exhibited at the gallery. They go away for a romantic weekend at a mountain hideaway but decide to keep their options open.