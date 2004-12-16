2004

Incident at Loch Ness

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 16th, 2004

Studio

Eden Rock Media

The German film director Werner Herzog sets out to the Scottish Highlands to make a documentary, "Enigma of Loch Ness", exploding the myth of the Loch Ness Monster. Meanwhile, another documentary film crew is making a film about Werner Herzog, and we see the production of "Enigma" from their point of view. Shooting on a rented boat, tensions begin to rise as director Herzog and his producer, Zak Penn, find themselves at cross-purposes on the black surface of Loch Ness. Things get very edgy when the film crew starts seeing shapes in the murky water.

Cast

Werner HerzogHimself
Kitana BakerHeerself
Gabriel BeistainHimself
Russell Williams IIHimself
David A. DavidsonHimself
Michael KarnowHimself

