Not Available

WATCH: https://vimeo.com/171810809 The movement is over, but the work must continue. Sister knows its up to her to complete the mission, will Brother stop her? This dread filled sci-fi dystopia was filmed entirely against green screen. Based on the short comic story by Mary. E. Brickthrower, M. Sean McManus, and illustrated by Brian Quinn. Film cover illustration by Rev. Dave Johnson. READ THE ORIGINAL COMIC: secretprojectcomic.com/site/incinerator-1/ RATE US ON IMDB: imdb.com/title/tt5901288/ JOIN US: facebook.com/The-Warped-One-334433761631/