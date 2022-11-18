Not Available

Incite Happiness, a film narrated by the spiritually acclaimed author and teacher, Lama Marut, was produced to help people create true happiness in the context of today's world. Incite Happiness speaks to consumerism today, seeking refuge in religion, the rise of depression over the last two decades and how to help understand the real causes of your suffering. The information imparted applies to everyday people - whether they've made a commitment to a spiritual tradition or not - who want to live useful, good, happy, purposeful lives. It encourages viewers to think differently, and become empowered to change their lives for the happier. "You don't have to believe in anything, no super natural nothings. A spiritual life is about living happily in the present, and the only person preventing you from doing that is you."