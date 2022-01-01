Incognito - Live In London 35th Anniversary Show

Not Available

On July 12, 2014, Incognito threw a party that will surely be remembered for years to come. To celebrate the band's 35th anniversary in style, Incognito played a show at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire and invited friends, family and fans to join them for a wild night out. With guest performances by genre and music companion Mario Biondi, American soul diva Carleen Anderson and friends and artists from former and current times like Mo Brandis and Imaani, Incognito dug up songs from now and then for an amazing performance, delivered in style, with passion, with soul, with heart. So it's time now to turn up the volume control and dance!