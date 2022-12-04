Incontro con Silvano

Not Available

L’Isola del Cinema Festival visited Silvano Agosti in his historic hall in the Prati district of Rome. The meeting with the author, director, poet and philosopher, famous in the artistic world for his stubborn independence, with the young writer Stefano Scanu, gave rise to a long conversation about cinema, about life, about our future, about some of his films chosen as a tribute to the festival. This short film acquires a further value due to the sad coincidence of the definitive closure of the Azzurro Scipioni theatre a few days later, a mourning for all passionate and romantic Romans.