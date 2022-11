Not Available

The Increase Your Average Secrets of the Pros DVD Collection is a new series of coaching videos produced exclusively for USBC members. "Advanced Bowling Techniques" -- covers various aspects of bowling, including the physical game (stance, approach, release, etc.), lane adjustments, spare shooting, mental game, equipment and practice drills. Instructors include professional stars Chris Barnes and Carolyn Dorin-Ballard, and Team USA coaches Rod Ross and Kim Terrell-Kearney.