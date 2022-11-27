Not Available

This debut feature from Newfoundland’s G. Patrick Condon (Infanticide, Audition) is an inspired, meta take on the classic “cabin in the woods” horror trope. After squandering the money lent to him by a mysterious cinematic organization, a creatively frustrated writer / director, G. Patrick Condon, played by Stephen Oates (Frontier, Riverhead), has to take matters into his own hands by locking aspiring actress Grace (MJ Kehler) and the rest of the cast of actors in a rented house filled to the brim with security cameras and a script-spitting dot matrix printer. As time moves on, Condon slowly becomes the villain in his own movie by playing off the actor’s need to give the best performances they possibly can, while also satisfying his increasingly sinister demands; even if it kills them. Part Milgram Experiment, part A Cabin in the Woods, G. Patrick Condon’s Incredible Violence will have audiences talking for years to come.