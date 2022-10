Not Available

Lady Luck comes in many disguises. For ill-fated artist Johan Harker she took the form of Lorna, a beautiful woman with unearthly desires. Lorna grants Johan his wish for riches and success beyond his wildest dreams. But happiness lasts only until Johan's beautiful daughter Lucy reaches the age of her ripening. Now Lorna will come calling for what Johan owes... Lucy's soul. She's no longer Daddy's little girl. She's the spawn of Satan.