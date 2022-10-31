Incubus : HQ Live

Not Available

A seven-day participatory media exhibit and real time documentary that promotes conversation and retrospect by and with the fans of musical artists Incubus. It features the band, their music and interaction with their fans. The live broadcast highlights the artistic journey of Incubus from its first album to date to the present. They band welcomes fans and new conversations into their lives while sharing this time capsule collectively. The documentary features archival footage, which includes exclusive interviews juxtaposed with live video portraits. Ultimately, the purpose of the program is to incite reflection for both fans and artists and embraces the future as one voice. Included in the documentary is an exhibit whereby Incubus welcomes old and new friends into their home, their lives and their creative process.