Incubus: The Morning View Sessions

Not Available

Funky hard rock upstarts Incubus recorded their album Morning View at a house in Malibu, CA, and in a special event to celebrate the album's release, the group played a special radio concert at the Sony studios in New York City, which had been decorated to look like the house where the album took shape. Incubus: Morning View Sessions is a video record of the group's radio performance, which includes "Nice to Know You," "Wish You Were Here," "Drive," "New Skin," "Stellar," and seven others. Mark Deming, Rovi