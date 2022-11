Not Available

Combining funky beats with slashing guitar metal, the music of Incubus has earned the Calabasas, Calif., band legions of loyal fans. This behind-the-scenes look at the group chronicles their journey from high school sophomores to big-time rock stars famous for hits such as "Drive," "Wish You Were Here" and more. Interviews with those close to the band and rare footage of the guys at work and play round out the presentation.