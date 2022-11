Not Available

A patchwork of the first animated movies from the collections of La Cinémathèque française : Stroboscopic Discs (1833), Zoetropes (since 1867), Reynaud's Praxinoscope (1878-1879), plates of Muybridge and Anschütz (1880-1890), a Marey's unseen chronophotography (1889), Chromolithographs films (since 1897), including one inspired by the second Georges Méliès's film, "Une séance de prestidigitation" (1896), with a photographic version, unseen until now.