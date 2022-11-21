Indecision: What It Once Meant

Not Available

Indecision's “What It Once Meant“ documentary, directed by Derek Morse and edited by Rob Soucy, explores the life and times of the Brooklyn hardcore band with an inside look at what the band went though touring in the 90's. Indecision started in 1993 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, touring full time until 2000 when the band imploded in the middle of the tour in the desert town of El Paso, TX. In 2006, the band reunited for a one off show at the Superbowl of Hardcore in New York and the band has been playing a few shows per year ever since.