Thrashing meets tagging as skateboarders Vinny Vegas, Matt Bal, Sean Eaton, and Ragdol tear up the pavement while graffiti artists Boker, Ges, Diar, Kem, Jase, Biter and Natural leave their marks on cities nation wide. From physical violence to bone-crunching wipeouts and even sharp-edged sword-play, this is reality at its most vile and offensive. ~ Jason Buchanan, Rovi