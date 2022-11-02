Inden For Mine Øjne

Not Available

Katja aged 16 and Cathrine aged 8 both have a unique relationship to music, to nature and to sensation in general. Katja and Cathrine are blind, but the girls have developed their other senses and use them much more keenly than most people around them. The director, Erlend E. Mo, depicts the two girls; interpreting their sense-based, subjective experience of the world, which is as rich as a world observed by a seeing person, just different. The film represents the intimacy and intensity of the girls' environment in few words, and in doing so allows the viewer to partake in a poetic subjective experience and perceive an old world afresh.