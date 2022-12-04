Independence for Fiji

Not Available

After 96 years under British rule, in 1970 Fijian independence was restored. In the centre of celebratory events was HRH the Prince of Wales. This film provides a record of the official ceremony on 10 October that saw the handover of the constitutional instruments. It includes the reading of a message from Her Majesty the Queen by the Prince of Wales and the official speech by the Prime Minister Ratu Sir Kamises Mara in which he talks about the determination to build a strong, united Fiji, rich in its diversity. The film also depicts ceremonies and performances from the various cultural groups that comprise the people of Fiji. Finally, we follow Prince Charles to the places he tours which include the old capital, Levuka, as well as Taveuni, Savusavu, Nadi, Tavua, Labasa and Lautoka.