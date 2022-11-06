Not Available

Tells the tale of two brothers Indera Bangsawan and Indera Sakti who has gone out in search of buluh perindu on the orders of their father His Royal Highness. On their oath searching for the buluh perindu they were seperated by a tornado ending up Indera Sakti in a land called Antah Berahi. The land is very much quiet due to its history where a Garuda attacked the land. Indera Bangsawawn on the other hand ended up in a cave occupied by his grangdfather Kuban Shah. He asked his grandfather for help to search for the buluh perindu. He was willingly enough to help him out but before that he needs to go to Antah Permata and marry with Puteri Ratna Saerah. Will the two lost brothers ever find the buluh perindu?