India.Arie - Live in Brazil

    This leg of the journey picks up India.Arie who leads us to Bahia in Brazil, where she continues on her spiritual journey through life and generously takes us by the hand and shows us a vastly different culture. India.Arie’s music is rich, involving and highly spiritual. The guitar plays a huge part in her music, with two supporting guitarists accompanying Arie and her guitar. The raw percussion sound strongly backs up the powerful lyrical quality of this artist, and rich harmonies stream from the songs with so much emotion and heart.

