t's Bollywood at its most outrageous and extravagant best when a beautiful young woman, Dil (Gurline Chopra), travels to London just weeks before her arranged marriage to the scion of one of India's most powerful families. While abroad, she falls in love with a young rock singer named Jeet (Jas Pandher) -- who follows Dil back home, intent on breaking up her impending union. Alok Nath co-stars in director Lawrence D'Souza's musical romance.