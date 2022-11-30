Indian Raid, Indian Made

Not Available

"Boy, this is weird!" exclaims Morganna ("The Wild One!")-the top-heavy gal later fames as "The Kissing Bandit," interrupting major league baseball games by running onto the playing field and kissing the players! When secret agent Harold (Chuck Davis) gets the call to infiltrate and end a moonshine operation at the Pleasant Point Resort, open season is declared on common sense and subtlety. But don't worry. Another agent is on the scene. Disguised as Little Dove, an Indian maiden, she convinces the two idiot brothers who operate the illegal still that they are the last of "the Jerkaloopies." The two "Jerkaloopies" then attack their own lodge and tie up Harold and his women. But before any scalps are lifted, Morganna, who's a guest at the resort, comes to the rescue by performing "The Devil Dance," featuring the heaviest hooters this side of Hades.