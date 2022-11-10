Not Available

Indian Summer

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Adel Films

In Italy, the gambler and professor of poetry Daniele Dominici arrives in the seaside town of Rimini and is hired to teach for four months in the Liceu replacing another teacher. His relationship with his mate Monica is in crisis and he spends most of the time with his new acquaintances and gamblers Giorgio Mosca, Marcello and Gerardo Pavani. In classroom, he meets the gorgeous nineteen years old mysterious student Vanina Abati, who is Gerardo's girlfriend, and he feels a great attraction for her. They meet and know each other outside class, and they fall in love for each other.

Cast

Sonia PetrovnaVanina Abati
Giancarlo GianniniGiorgio Mosca
Renato SalvatoriMarcello
Alida ValliMarcella Abati
Adalberto Maria MerliGerardo Favani
Salvo Randoneprofesseur Porra

