Indian Warriors: The Untold Story of the Civil War

Few know that twenty to thirty thousand Native Americans fought in the Civil War. This outstanding DVD presents the largely untold story of the First Americans' role in the War Between the States. Discover notable Native American combatants like Ely Parker, Stand Waite, and Henry Berry Lowery. Then go beyond the scholarship and visit with descendants of Indian Civil Warrior soldiers, hearing the family lore of their ancestors' exploits. Far more than just a "White Man's Folly," learn the very personal reasons that drew these Native Americans into the fray.