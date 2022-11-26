Indianerna och Förmögenhetens Förbannelse

Not Available

In March 2007, the famous restaurant chain "Hard Rock Café" was bought for over a billion dollars by the Indian tribe Seminoles. It turns out that some American Indians have become powerful businessmen. The secret of their success: money from casinos built on their land since 1988. Today there are more than 425 gaming establishments on Indian reserves, which generate more than $ 26 billion in turnover (four times more than those in Las Vegas!). But this good fortune turned the lives of the Indians upside down.