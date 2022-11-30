Indians Like Us

Not Available

Every weekend, a small group of French citizens dress up in Native regalia and make appearances at various village fairs alongside their countrymen in France. However, in order to fulfill their dream, they must travel to the United States and meet "real Indians." Together, they finally manage a two-week drive across the Midwest and discover that the reality of contemporary Native Americans is quite different from their portrayed envisioning. Filled with unforeseen emotion, their road movie visits Pine Ridge, Wounded Knee, and Little Big Horn, and along the way, it captures surreal and enlightening encounters on both sides.