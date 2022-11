Not Available

India may be the land of the Tiger, but it is also home to masters of stealth that prowl the deepest of jungles and the highest of mountains. Journey to Ladakh in the Himalaya in search of Snow Leopards - the ghost of the mountains. Then venture into the realm of the smallest of big cats - the Clouded Leopard in the jungles of north east India. Wildlife Cameraman and National Geographic Fellow, Sandesh Kadur is on a mission to uncover their secretive lives.