A family, composed of a strapping father, a mother with an authoritarian temper and an excited young boy, land on a crowded beach for their summer holidays. After struggling for several minutes to find a spot, the family, really organized, begin to settle themselves. However during that topping ritual, a fast and cunning mosquito is going to break the family chain. Owing to the little insect, their wonderful day will be transformed into a true hell.