Indigenous villages at risk is an ethnographic documentary whose central purpose is to show the direct testimonies of people from nine indigenous villages, who have lived directly transformations of their cultures, some agreed upon by their communities, but many others without consensus. The statements contained in this documentary shows many facets of everyday life, culture and the problems faced by indigenous people, and bring out their strengths and their joy of life while showing, with clear evidence, the difficulties that arise for cultural strengthening of their communities. The video is divided into three parts and each features three different villages: Identity, Territory and Integrity.