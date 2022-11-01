Not Available

Indigo Girls: Live at the Roxy demonstrates why the GRAMMY award-winning folk-rock duo Indigo Girls continue to draw capacity crowds over twenty years into their career. Captured in crystal-clear HD, their July 2007 show at the historic Roxy Theater in Atlanta, Georgia is a true testament to the songwriting and performance prowess of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray, whose successful careers began in 1988 in the small clubs of Atlanta and Athens, Georgia and quickly evolved into performances at venues as diverse as Lilith Fair, Red Rocks, the Newport Folk Festival, and headlining Madison Square Garden.