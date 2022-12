Not Available

"I remember my mum used to say, just look at the ocean in Okinawa, there you will find the greatest happiness." A young Taiwanese actress (Meiling), who is travelling alone for the first time encounters a series of bad luck while on vacation on Okinawa island. Things go from bad to worse when she arrives at a 'luxury hotel' that turns out to be little more than a shack, but is there something... or someone worth staying for?