1958

Indiscreet

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 25th, 1958

Studio

Grandon Productions Ltd.

Anna Kalman is an accomplished actress who has given up hope of finding the man of her dreams. She is in the middle of taking off her face cream, while talking about this subject with her sister, when in walks Philip Adams. She loses her concentration for a moment as she realizes that this is the charming, smart, and handsome man she has been waiting for.

Cast

Cary GrantPhilip Adams
Ingrid BergmanAnna Kalman
Cecil ParkerAlfred Munson
Phyllis CalvertMrs. Margaret Munson
David KossoffCarl Banks
Megs JenkinsDoris Banks

