Indiscreet

Anna Kalman is an accomplished actress who has given up hope of finding the man of her dreams. She is in the middle of taking off her face cream, while talking about this subject with her sister, when in walks Philip Adams. She loses her concentration for a moment as she realizes that this is the charming, smart, and handsome man she has been waiting for.
|Cary Grant
|Philip Adams
|Ingrid Bergman
|Anna Kalman
|Cecil Parker
|Alfred Munson
|Phyllis Calvert
|Mrs. Margaret Munson
|David Kossoff
|Carl Banks
|Megs Jenkins
|Doris Banks
