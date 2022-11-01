Indonesia Calling: Joris Ivens in Australia

Not Available

Revisits the making of Joris Ivens' 1946 film Indonesia Calling! In 1945-46 Indonesian, Indian, Chinese and Australian Trade Unions blockaded Dutch shipping in Australia, defending the newly declared Republic of Indonesia. Dutch Filmmaker Joris Ivens resigned as Film Commissioner for the Netherlands East Indies and made Indonesia Calling! documenting the trade union actions and supporting Indonesian independence. This documentary revisits the making of Ivens' radical film, Australia's early relationship with Indonesia and the impact of Ivens' film. Made with passionate commitment, Ivens' film provoked a covert response from the state, while helping to create a fertile ground for Australian independent documentary.