In order to continue suppressing the workers in his company; multi-millionaire, Din Dayal gets a union leader and his wife murdered. When inspector Indrajeet attempts to arrest Dayal his daughter, Shanti intervenes. This angers Indrajeet whose beloved is also Shanti and he decides to cut all connections from her. Indrajeet adopts the daughter, Neelu of the diseased union leader and years later after his retirement from police service attempts to bring her up. Indrajeet gets Neelu marry to Vijay but calamity destructs the couple when they are killed by a group of young boys. Indrajeet lodges a complaint with the police but instead of arresting the assailants the police commissioner closes the case forcing Indrajeet to take the law into his hands.